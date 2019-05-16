Lights, camera, action…Tourism Ireland kicks off filming for phase 2 of its global advertising campaign

Tourism Ireland kicked off filming for phase two of its global advertising campaign this week. The footage will be used to create new TV, cinema and online ads and will reach millions of potential visitors around the world.

Locations and attractions which will feature in this second phase of Tourism Ireland’s campaign include Rathlin Island, Ballycastle, the walled city of Derry, Seamus Heaney HomePlace and Hillsborough Castle.

Mark Henry, Tourism Ireland’s Central Marketing Director said “It’s designed to drive continued growth in overseas tourism to Northern Ireland and to encourage visitors to travel off-peak. We’re featuring locations that are less well-known amongst overseas visitors and focusing on ‘soft adventure’ activities, such as horse-riding, walking and stand-up paddle boarding.”