Lord Pirrie Book To Go On Public Display For First Time In A Decade

The Lord Pirrie book, owned by Harland and Wolff, will be on display in the Titanic Hotel Belfast on Sunday 26th and Monday 27th May. It was gifted to Lord Pirrie by the employees of Harland and Wolff to mark the moment he became the 1st Viscount Pirrie in 1921.

The highly decorated leather bound book is a priceless artefact of great historical value and it was last seen on display over ten years ago at Belfast City Hall for the Titanic Festival. The book will be exhibited in what was once Lord Pirrie’s office in Titanic Hotel Belfast.

Lord Pirrie was one of Harland and Wolff’s most influential chairmen, starting his career in shipbuilding in Harland and Wolff as a sixteen year old gentleman’s apprentice in 1862. He became chairman following the death of Edward Harland, and went on to make the company the largest shipbuilder in the world.

The Belfast Titanic Maritime Festival is delivered by Belfast City Council in partnership with Titanic Foundation with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Titanic Belfast and Titanic partners. This year the three day event aims to attract over 100,000 visitors to Belfast’s iconic heritage waterfront throughout the day and into the evening.