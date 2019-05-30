Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport Wins Hospitality Award

Brian Tracey from Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport has won Hotelier of the Year at the recent 24th Institute of Hospitality (NI) Awards.

The Institute of Hospitality (NI) annually recognises the most dedicated and passionate professionals working across Northern Ireland’s ever-expanding hospitality industry.

Brian Tracey, from Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport and Institute of Hospitality (NI) Hotelier of the Year, said: “I am absolutely privileged to have won the Institute of Hospitality (NI) Hotelier of the Year Award. I would like to thank the team at Maldron Hotel Belfast International Airport for their continued support, hard work and dedication. Also a sincere thank you to McAleer and Rushe and Dalata Hotel Group for their confidence and guidance.”

Marianne Hood, Chair of The Institute of Hospitality (NI), said: “Now in their 24thyear, these are the longest established hospitality awards in Northern Ireland, recognising the success of individuals working across all sectors of the hospitality industry. Those who have won an award are shining examples of the high calibre of the Northern Ireland hospitality industry!”

The award comes at time of a continued £3m investment at the hotel by owners McAleer & Rushe. Shortly the hotel will move into the refurbishment of 8 ground floor meeting rooms.

