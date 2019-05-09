posted on May 9th, 2019
Miss Northern Ireland 2019: Lauren Leckey crowned at glittering ceremony
Lauren Leckey from Stoneyford, county Antrim, has been crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2019, at a glamorous gala event at Belfast’s Europa Hotel. Lauren, a sales rep and former pupil of Hunter House College, wins an all-expenses-paid trip to the Miss World competition which will take place in Pattaya City, Thailand in December.
For further coverage of Miss Northern Ireland 2019 see our June issue, on sale Friday 24 June.
Recent Posts
- Whiskey and Tea Blending Masterclass Takes Place at the Menagerie
- Miss Northern Ireland 2019: Lauren Leckey crowned at glittering ceremony
- New street art pops up as part of the Eastside Urban Gallery
- First list of speakers announced as ‘the greatest literary show on Earth’ comes to NI
- Castle Leslie Estate announced as a finalist for inaugural Energia Family Business Awards