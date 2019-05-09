Miss Northern Ireland 2019: Lauren Leckey crowned at glittering ceremony

Lauren Leckey from Stoneyford, county Antrim, has been crowned Miss Northern Ireland 2019, at a glamorous gala event at Belfast’s Europa Hotel. Lauren, a sales rep and former pupil of Hunter House College, wins an all-expenses-paid trip to the Miss World competition which will take place in Pattaya City, Thailand in December.

For further coverage of Miss Northern Ireland 2019 see our June issue, on sale Friday 24 June.