New street art pops up as part of the Eastside Urban Gallery

Two new pieces of street art were unveiled by EastSide Partnership as part of the EastSide Urban Gallery project funded by the Urban Villages Initiative. London based street artists Irony and Artista, in association with Seedhead Arts, have been putting their trademarks on two walls in the heart of east Belfast. The Urban Gallery project aims to use art and creativity to enhance places and spaces in east Belfast for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Both art pieces are located adjacent to each other on a wall along the Ballymaccarett Walkway section of the Comber Greenway, close to C.S Lewis Square.

The first of the two artworks features a robin amongst trees and was created by self-taught London based artist Irony. Irony is no stranger to painting animals on walls, he has adorned many London locations with his artistic creatures. This latest nature inspired street art works perfectly in its location on the Comber Greenway. The second piece of artwork is almost 400 feet long and was created by Artista, another London based artist who has had her work showcased in the Tate Modern. Artista has now left her mark on Belfast with a vibrant, colourful and energetic piece of art featuring flowers, bees and her trademark toast!

Linsey Farrell, Director of the Urban Villages Initiative, commented:

“The Urban Villages Initiative is committed to improving the physical environment and street art such as this is a great addition to the existing Urban Gallery in the EastSide Urban Village area. Street art can really transform an area and will help to enhance the growing tourism initiatives in EastSide.”

Celebrating the official unveiling of the two new street art pieces as part of the EastSide Urban Gallery project Heather Chesney, from EastSide Partnership, said:

“On behalf of EastSide Partnership I would like to thank the Urban Villages Initiative for their support in making this project happen. Their funding has helped to enhance this section of the Ballymacarrett Walkway. I would also like to thank Seedhead Arts for securing top quality, innovative street artists on our behalf and the building owners who trusted the artists to transform their buildings into works of art. The art will improve the local environment for residents, commuters using the Comber Greenway and visitors to EastSide.”

