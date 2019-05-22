NI Lifetime Financial Planner announced as Finalist in UK Awards

Managing Director of Insight.Out Financial, Jayne Gibson, has just been announced as a finalist in two categories at the prestigious Women in Finance Advice Awards UK. Jayne is in the running for Retirement Planner of the Year and Financial Adviser of the Year – Scotland and Northern Ireland, for the second year in a row. 2018 saw Jayne taking home the award for Financial Adviser of the Year – Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Run by Professional Adviser, Retirement Planner and Cover publications,the Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector.

This latest news follows a successful year for Insight.Out Financial, which following a rebrand and relocation of offices has increased its workforce, with 11 staff members now making up the Insight.Out team, as well as launching a brand new website.

The Women in Financial Advice Awards takes place on Wednesday, 3rdJuly at the Hilton London Banskside, London, and will reveal the names of the top women in financial advice across the UK.

Insight.Out can be contacted on 028 9590 2280 or via email: info@insightoutfinancial.comThe company is located at 137 – 141 Holywood Road, Belfast, BT4 3BE. Find out more at www.insightoutfinancial.com