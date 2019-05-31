Stena Line to fly the rainbow flag all over Europe

For the second year in a row, Stena Line is partnering up with EuroPride. From June 1st -16th, the Company will fly the rainbow flag and promote the message “All aboard!” all over Europe in celebration of diversity.

During EuroPride June 1st – 16th Stena Line will fly the rainbow flag on a number of ships and terminals all over Europe andwill continue the theme on the Company’s digital channels such as websites, social media and digital sign onboard.

Involving all of Stena Line’s eight regions sends an important message that the Company is united in supporting equal rights and opportunities for everyone.

Stena Line has decided to make diversity and anti-harassment training a mandatory part of the onboarding process for all new employees and managers. The Company is also launching an equality and inclusion council that will consider all areas for improvement within the diversity and equality areas such as how we attract, recruit and develop our people.

To create big waves, you need ‘All Aboard‘– and Stena Line is starting this journey with their own people.