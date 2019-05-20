The Tiger That Came To Tea

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic book, written by Judith Kerr OBE, The Tiger Who Came to Tea exhibition will open in the Stable Yard at Rowallane Garden, Co Down on Friday 10 May and run daily until the end of June.

Along with the giant five-foot, life-size model tiger, visitors can also enjoy the ten framed artworks, a fully interactive play kitchen and storytelling time. A themed outdoor family activity trail will keep kids, parents and grandparents alike entertained. The café and gift shop has something for everyone, from edible Tiger Tails to a take-home cuddly Tiger

The exhibition at Rowallane Garden will run daily, from Friday 10 May – Sunday 30 June 2019. Normal admission applies, members free.

Visit the Rowallane Garden website for more information: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/cd7ef91d-d3c7-4d36-9f42-eb0ac2a7982e/pages/details