Theatre stars to bring Jimmy Ellis’ story to life for Belfast Titanic Maritime Festival

Evening performances of Jimmy Ellis: Home Again are set to be one of the highlights of this year’s Belfast Titanic Maritime Festival. The shows will be held on the 25th and 26th May 2019 at 8pm in Titanic Belfast’s Andrews Gallery.

The film is an auto-biographical reflection of the late actor’s family home and life working at the docks during his childhood in East Belfast.

It stars Stuart Graham – The Fall, Hunger – and Katie Tumelty – Fly me to the Moon, Divorcing Jack – who play Jimmy and Jimmy’s mother Tilly, and local actors Christine Tedders, Conor McFarlane and Oliver Stevenson who play his sister Eileen, younger Jimmy and various characters. It has been adapted by novelist and director of the Seamus Heaney Centre, Glenn Patterson and is produced by Blunt Fringe.

Jimmy Ellis has long been held in fond esteem in Northern Ireland and by everyone who knew and worked with him. He paved the way for many actors from Northern Ireland to be recognised in the wider world stage and his own story adds to the narrative of Belfast as an immensely rich artistic hub.

The Belfast Titanic Maritime Festival is delivered by Belfast City Council in partnership with Titanic Foundation with support from Tourism Northern Ireland, Belfast Harbour Commissioners, Titanic Belfast and Titanic partners. This year the three-day event aims to attract over 100,000 visitors to Belfast’s iconic heritage waterfront throughout the day and into the evening.

Tickets are £15pp and include light refreshments. For booking details visit https://tickets.titanicbelfast.com/eventtimes/jimmyellis.

Search for Maritime Belfast on the App Store or Play Store to download.