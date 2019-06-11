Action Deaf Youth Dinner

A black-tie gala dinner and live auction was organised in the Great Hall at Queen’s University to raise funds for Action Deaf Youth. After the drinks reception, speeches were given by chairperson of the board, Rosie Magee, organiser Richard Dougherty and senior manager, Caroline Doherty.

Approximately £5000 was raised in the live auction led by Sam Magee.

Auction prizes such as, Ireland rugby tickets and overnight stay, Italy Getaway, a trip to North Coast and more.

The auction was followed by Live Jazz Music, by Katherine Timoney