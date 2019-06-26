Belfast City Council’s KickStart programme

Financial incentives of £1,500 are on offer for budding Belfast entrepreneurs to help ‘kick start’ their business, thanks to a new, free programme launched recently by Belfast City Council. The KickStart programme will also provide early stage businesses with potential for growth with specialist workshops and one to one tailored mentoring.

Councillor Carole Howard, Deputy Chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee explains: “We’re passionate about supporting business growth through our Belfast Agenda. We’ve listened to entrepreneurs to find out what they need as they’re getting started and we’ve designed KickStart in response to that feedback.”

Michael McQuillan, Chief Executive of Enterprise Northern Ireland, said: “The NI economy relies on more small and micro businesses surviving the early stages of their journey and being able to shape up for longer term growth.”

To find out more and register, contact your Local Enterprise Agency:

East Belfast Enterprise Park: 028 9094 2010

North City Business Centre: 028 9074 7470

Ormeau Business Park: 028 9033 9906

Ortus: 028 9031 1002

Work West Enterprise Agency: 028 9061 0826.

And for more information on how Belfast City Council supports economic growth, go to www.belfastcity.gov.uk/cityforbusiness