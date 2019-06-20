Cheesy Does it as TAYTO Launches The BIG Cheese

Iconic local crisp brand, Tayto, has got a whole lot cheesier with the launch of an exciting new snack, The Big Cheese.

Known for its powerful taste, Tayto has expanded its best-loved crisps and snacks range with The Big Cheese, which is strong on taste and baked (not fried) to lock in that great cheesy taste. The supersized snack is around four times the size of a standard cheese puff for a big, satisfying eat!

Now available in all retail outlets across Northern Ireland, The Big Cheese is already proving popular with consumers. Tayto Marketing Director, Elly Hunter, said “Our consumer’s tastes are changing and we’re continually innovating with new flavours and products. The Big Cheese is an exciting new brand for us. We’ve taken the great cheesy taste that Tayto is renowned for and maximised this for our biggest and cheesiest snack yet. It seems that Northern Irish snack lovers can’t get enough of the big and cheesy flavour!

The launch of The Big Cheese is part of Tayto’s £1 million investment into new product development and brand assets and is being supported with a high-octane experiential, sampling campaign and a dynamic, fun and colourful TV and outdoor advertising drive. Our strapline, ‘Cheesy Does It’, perfectly conveys exactly how the snack should be enjoyed – on the sofa with friends whilst watching your favourite ‘cheesy’ show.

This is a really exciting time for Tayto and I’m proud that our brands’ great tastes and our fun and witty personality continues to grab consumer attention, build market share and create the impact it deserves.”

Carefully produced, packed and shipped directly from Tayto Castle in Tandragee, The Big Cheese snacks are available in a choice of three buyer-friendly pack sizes – a 10 x 18g multipack, a Big Sharing pack weighing 95g and a £1 pack weighing in at 65g.

Made from puffed corn but with a ‘big cheese’ kick, the new Tayto snack perfectly complements the current iconic Tayto portfolio of products which is so popular throughout Northern Ireland.

Established in 1956, Tayto Northern Ireland’s parent company, Tayto Group Limited, is one of the largest crisps and snack makers in the UK and Ireland, producing more than five million bags a day across seven sites and exporting to more than 40 countries across the world. It is also the number one crisp brand in Northern Ireland*.

With more than 360 staff and famous for its Tayto Castle and Mr. Tayto visitor experience in Tandragree, Tayto remains a family-owned business with a product portfolio that includes Golden Wonder, Real Crisps, Mr. Porky, Ringos and, of course, Tayto.

*Source: IRI Market Place