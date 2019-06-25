Down Royal Best Dressed

Saturday 22ndJune saw hundreds of women showing off their best fashion looks for the annual best dressed competition on Magners Derby Day as part of Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal. All of the participants for the day looked extraordinary. However, the judges decided one woman stood out in particular and so Suzanne Gallagher was announced as the winner. Her prize included spectacular jewellery from Jack Murphy Jewellers, Newry.

Full coverage of this event will be featured within our July issue.