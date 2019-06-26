From the 1st-11th August places and spaces across east Belfast will transform into hubs of creativity and diversity for the annual Eastside Arts Festival. Supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland, this year’s exciting programme is filled with glorious new experiences, amazing and inspiring activities which are open for everyone to enjoy.

With so much to do across music, comedy, film, theatre, talks, workshops, exhibitions, literature, events for the young and old, community events and heritage tours over the 11 days. There are many interesting events taking place such as; classic films at Strand Arts Centre, workshops, theatre and comedy.

Roisin McDonough, Chief Executive of Arts Council of Northern Ireland said:

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome the annual Eastside Arts Festival with its packed programme of inspiring and entertaining arts and cultural events for everyone to enjoy.”

Director of the Eastside Arts Festival, Rachel Kennedy:

“This year’s festival programme reflects and celebrates the growing diversity and creative that is making its presence felt in this part of the city. It is with huge thanks to the support of Arts Council of Northern Ireland as well as all our funders and sponsors that we can continue to deliver our annual festival.”

