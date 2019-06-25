Thousands gathered in Newcastle, Co. Down to see the exceptional Festival of Flight which featured a range of airshows, including the famous Red Arrows and free family entertainment with live music throughout the entire day. Celebrating its tenth year, the festival remains a major highlight in Northern Ireland’s event calendar. The event was sponsored by Collins Aerospace Kilkeel, which employs a workforce of over 1,000 people manufacturing seating for almost all the world’s major commercial airline.

For more coverage, check out the July edition of Ulster Tatler.