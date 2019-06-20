Help Save a Life

A Belfast mother-of-three, who has a rare form of Leukemia, has appealed to the public to help save her life.

Sharon McCloskey, who is 43-years-old and the mother of three young sons, needs a stem cell transplant. Sharon, however, has a rare tissue type and it has proven hard to find a match so she is appealing to the public to consider registering as stem cell donors to help her and others suffering from blood cancer.

It’s a really simple and quick process to register. If you are between the ages of 16-30, simply sign up via the Anthony Nolan charity or if you are between the ages of 30-55 register via DKMS. Once registered, the charities will send out a swab kit via the post. All you have to do is complete the swabs and post them back. The charity will then analyse your tissue type and add your details to the register.

The campaign, which has been supported by Carl Frampton and Gary Lightbody, has to date saw more than 5,000 people sign up to be donors. However, Sharon has yet to find her match, and so she continues to appeal to members of the public to sign up today to increase her chance of finding that one very special stranger who will become a lifeline for her.