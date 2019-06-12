Lurgan Rugby Club Ball

Lurgan rugby club held their annual prize giving at Edenmore Golf and Country Club. The black-tie event’s theme was ‘A Night at the Oscars’. Graham Currie and Andy Mackey were presented with club blazers for their outstanding achievement of playing 200 senior caps. Volunteer Co-ordinator Laura Adamson was the chief organiser of the event having planned a meal, DJ and drinks reception for all to enjoy.

