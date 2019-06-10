New strategy unveiled to grow tourism from GB
Great Britain offers considerable potential for Northern Ireland tourism, according to a new strategy launched in Belfast. The strategy has been developed by Tourism Ireland, Tourism Northern Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, in close collaboration with a wide range of industry partners, at home and in GB.
The strategy sets out an ambitious target to grow revenue from GB holidaymakers by +33%, to £116 million, by 2022 – while ensuring continued regional growth and season extension.
GB continues to be a very important market for tourism to Northern Ireland, delivering around 64% of all overseas visitors and around 56% of all overseas tourism revenue. In 2018, we welcomed 1.425 million GB visitors to Northern Ireland. Revenue from GB holidaymakers to Northern Ireland is up +85% since 2012.
Key priorities to ensure success will include:
- identifying and building ongoing relationships with GB holidaymakers;
- tailoring communications more specifically to the needs of the GB holidaymaker;
- creating hub experiences with compelling reasons to venture beyond Belfast and Dublin; and
- further developing appropriate access to, and within, Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland – to support short breaks.