Newtownards couple win trip of a lifetime to India in celebration of the Jaipur Literature Festival coming to Northern Ireland next week!

Jacqueline and Billy Dickson, from Newtownards, have won a trip to the Jaipur Literature Festival in India this January 2020, in celebration of the festival’s first visit to Northern Ireland on 22-23 June, with a packed weekend of events planned for the Lyric Theatre Belfast and Seamus Heaney Home Place, Bellaghy.

Hosted in partnership with the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, British Council Northern Ireland and the Festival’s producers, Teamwork Arts, JLF Belfast will bring a true spirit of the original festival, hailed as one of the greatest literary shows on earth.

Commenting on the win Jacqueline Dickson said, “India is somewhere I’ve always wanted to go and it’s coming up to our 30th wedding anniversary so to win this prize is absolutely amazing.”

Damian Smyth, Head of Literature, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, “I can’t imagine a better prize, a week in India, in palatial surroundings, at the biggest literature festival on earth; that’s just about as good as it gets!”

The two-day festival in Belfast and Bellaghy will feature readings, panel discussions and debates with acclaimed writers and cultural thinkers from India, Ireland and the UK, gathered to share each other’s stories in a celebration of books, poems, creativity, ideas, food and music. Themes under discussion throughout the weekend will include Borders, Food, Gender, Peace and Non-violence, Women and Freedom, Mythology and Looking into the Future: Artificial Intelligence.