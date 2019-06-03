Stena Line voted Best Ferry Company by Irish media

Travel writers, bloggers and influencers from all over Ireland have voted Stena Line Best Ferry Company for the seventh year in succession.

More than 200 guests gathered at the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin for the 2019 Travel Media Awards, which are the only awards that call on members of the media to vote for their favourite travel companies.

Diane Poole OBE, Stena Line’s Travel Commercial Manager, Irish Sea South, was thrilled to pick up the award on behalf of Ireland’s market leading ferry company.

“This award is very special to us as it is voted for by travel media across the island of Ireland, who play such an important role in communicating what the travel industry has to offer Irish holidaymakers,” said Diane.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, offering the biggest fleet and the widest choice of routes between Ireland and Britain including Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, Belfast to Liverpool. Belfast to Heysham, and Belfast to Cairnryan – with a total of 232 weekly sailings. The company is the only operator to offer a direct service from Rosslare to Cherbourg with three return crossings a week.