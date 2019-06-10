TEDxStormont set to return to Parliament Buildings

TEDxStormont is set to return to Parliament Buildings on 31st August with a stellar line up of 18 speakers from varied backgrounds such as journalism, music, business and the arts.

The daylong event, compered by Presenter and Broadcaster William Crawley, is expected to see 200 guests fill the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings with a larger than ever online following.

In a fitting tribute to murdered journalist and former TEDxStormont 2017 speaker, Lyra McKee, her sister Nichola Corner and friend Stephen Lusty will take to the red spot.

The overall theme of TEDxStormont 2019 is “Imagine” – with speakers looking forward and imagining the kind of future we could have together as a society, here in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Launching the speakers today, Eva Grosman, Curator of TEDxStormont 2019 said:

“TEDxStormont 2019 has really captured the imagination and we can certainly feel the excitement building ahead of the event at the end of August.”

“The backdrop of the Great Hall in Parliament Buildings is apt after a long period of political paralysis. The speakers lined up will help us to imagine that a new way forward is possible.”

She added in relation to TEDxStormont 2019 as a tribute to Lyra McKee:

“We were truly shocked when we heard of Lyra’s untimely passing. The response that we got from her striking talk in 2017 was phenomenal. Her passion and desire for creating a better Northern Ireland shone through and her talk on religious and social intolerance has stayed with us all to this day.”

TEDxStormont 2019 has been backed by The Executive Office Urban Villages Initiative; global PR and Content Agency, Smarts; international law firm, Herbert Smith Freehills, Ulster University, Allstate and Belfast Live.

Tickets can be purchased at https://getinvited.to/cdpb/tedxstormont19/ with further updates on Twitter @TEDxStormont and www.tedxstormont.com/