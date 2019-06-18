posted on June 18th, 2019

Ulster Tatler Interiors Networking Dinner 2019


The recent Ulster Tatler Interiors Summer Soiree was held in Carlanto, Belfast.
Industry experts met up in the stunning showroom which was recently refurbished for an evening of fine food and networking.

Guests were treated to a delicious 5 course meal, courtesy of Jane’s Kitchen and a speech made by Graeme Kelly, the editor of Ulster Tatler Interiors.

