Woodford Medical hosts Epionce Skincare event

Dr Carl Thornfeldt, dermatologist and founder of the award-winning skincare line Epionce, hosted an exclusive event at Malone House recently and shared his knowledge on the future of skin health and how Epionce can deliver beautiful, healthy skin for life. With 30+ years of clinical research, Dr Carl Thornfeldt has created the gentle, yet transformational Epionce range which is formulated with potent botanical ingredients in proven concentrations using a highly effective delivery system.

For more information on the event, see the June edition of Ulster Tatler – available now!