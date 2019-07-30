Ulster Youth Choir 20th anniversary

The Provençal Festival will welcome 40 of Northern Ireland’s most talented young singers, in concerts from 2-5 August, as part of the Ulster Youth Choir’s milestone 20th anniversary celebrations. The tour, which is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, follows a spectacular performance with 240 singers at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Saturday 27 July, featuring current members of the organisation’s three choirs plus many of their alumni who have gone on to carve out successful singing careers.

The Ulster Youth Choir is the leading youth music provider in quality choral tuition and performance opportunities for the finest young singers in Northern Ireland. Over the last few years, the organisation has grown to three choirs, supporting young people, aged from 11 up to 24, to access high-quality music making and develop their talents, coached by a team of highly-experienced professional tutors.

The 20th anniversary concert, conducted by Ulster Youth Choir’s Artistic Director, Andrew Nunn, takes place at the Ulster Hall on Saturday 27 July at 7:30pm. Visit https://www.ulsterhall.co.uk/what-s-on/all-events/ulster-youth-choir/ for tickets.