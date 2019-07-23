“Dancing always got me further than fighting”

Tinderbox Theatre Company is honoured to present A Thought for Your Pennies, written and performed by Daniel Kelly for EastSide Arts Festival 2019, and selected from its Take Away Theatre Programme – Bite sized theatre with super-sized stories.

Intensely physical and full of heart, A Thought for Your Pennies is a powerful human story about family, love and the breakdown of the familiar in living with Dementia. It tells the story of Ray, a young man who was raised by his grandfather who lived his life as an international boxer. Unfortunately, Granda’s health regresses with a common condition among older fighters called Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy which unfortunately causes rapid deterioration. Ray must now learn to transition himself from being Granda’s student to become his carer whilst also pursuing his own boxing career, the girl he loves and the everyday struggles of life.

Tinderbox is delighted to be part of EastSide Arts Festival and is supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and receives funding from Belfast City Council. With #TakeAwayTheatre, Tinderbox create playful, engaging, and ambitious productions, that are driven by the vision of professional artists and celebrate creative potential in Northern Ireland.The chosen artists were offered a commission for development which included a full development week and the expertise of the Tinderbox Team to nurture and develop their ideas through to full production.

A Thought for Your Pennies runs 1st-3rdAugust, 8pm, at St Matthews Sports & Social Club, Mountforde Drive, Belfast BT5 4GJ.

Tickets cost £8 andmay be booked via www.eastsidearts.netor by calling 028 9024 6609. Join the conversation online with #AThoughtForYourPennies