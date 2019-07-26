A Wilde Weekend in Enniskillen

A Wilde Weekend by Lough Ernest, part of the Arts Over Borders series of international bio festivals, is set to take place from 2nd to 5th August in locations across Enniskillen, including Oscar Wilde’s former school Portora Royal School (1864-71) to commemorate the 150th anniversary years.

Created by curators Sean Doran and Liam Browne, the Festival will showcase a host of events based on the much loved and treasured works and life of Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde, including talks, music, film, song, readings and more.

The highlight of this year’s three-day-festival will be At Home with Oscar Wilde, showcasing excerpts of Wilde’s plays performed at the school he once attended, Enniskillen Royal Grammar (Portora).

Siobhan Stagg (soprano) and international pianist Julius Drake will close A Wilde Weekend with WILDESONG as they will be delivering an array of beautiful songs from Richard Strauss and Gustav Mahler.

Tickets are currently on sale. More information can be found at http://www.artsoverborders.com/.