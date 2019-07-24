Northern Ireland is set for another incredible celebration of craft as August Craft Month begins once again.

Showcasing the growing number of exceptional creative talent on its doorstep, August Craft Month will shine a spotlight on renowned regional craft known across the globe and the new hidden gems making waves in the local craft world.

August Craft Month is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the local talented artists, designers and makers across NI, each with their own personal story behind their unique craft.

There will be over 100 hands-on and intimate events this August including workshops, exhibitions featuring world-class Craft makers, fun festivals and insightful talks.

This year, there will also be a strong focus on mental health and wellbeing, demonstrating how craft can be a positive impact and open up meaningful conversations.

For more information on the events across Northern Ireland, visit www.craftni.org/augustcraftmonth