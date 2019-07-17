Belfast is set to come alive with the sounds of summer thanks to a programme of live music performances in the heart of the city centre.

The Belfast Music Summer Season was officially launched by the city’s Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Peter McReynolds today at Bank Square, at a new pop-up performance space that will host a number of events over the next two months.

Councillor McReynolds said: “Most of the performances are free and every musical taste will be catered for, as well as all ages, to reflect our vibrant and varied local music scene – so all you have to do is turn up and enjoy.”

The Summer Season will come to an end with an impressive Mix The City Live event at City Hall on September 20, as part of Belfast’s annual Culture Night.

Kwa Daniels, Belfast Music project manager, added: “All of the artists and performers are really excited about taking part, and it’s shaping up to be a great summer for music in Belfast.”

To find out more visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfastmusic.