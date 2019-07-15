Centra Run for Action Cancer

Centra is challenging runners to go the extra mile with the launch of its Centra Run Together 10K event at Ormeau Park, Belfast, in a bid to raise over £20,000 for Action Cancer.

New for this year, this more challenging 10K race will bring this year’s Run Together series to a close. The event on Sunday 20th October will offer both 5K and 10K routes to create an exciting grand finale event, with all proceeds being donated to Action Cancer.

Centra Run Together is part of Centra’s Live Well initiative, which helps people to make healthier food and lifestyle choices. Now in its fourth year, the initiative encourages people to get active by running, jogging or walking with a friend, kids, or even the family dog. To date, the 2019 Run Together series has received a fantastic response, with a total of 1,550 participants getting active.

Mark Jones, Corporate Fundraiser at Action Cancer said: “We are really looking forward to ending the series on a high and hopefully hitting the £20,000 fundraising target, enabling us to provide more of our prevention and detection services throughout Northern Ireland.”

For further information visit www.centra.co.uk/runtogether or the Centra Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CentraNI.