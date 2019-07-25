Children’s Art Challenge

Children from across Belfast are being offered the chance to have their art displayed in the impressive surrounds of City Hall.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor John Finucane has laid down a challenge to youngsters attending this year’s Council summer schemes, to design a poster to promote the importance of eco-awareness and the environmental challenges facing the city.

At the beginning of August, Councillor Finucane will select his favourites and the young artists will be invited along to a special unveiling ceremony in the Lord Mayor’s Parlour to see their work go on display.

During the summer, Council’s play service staff provide fun for children in our play centres including junk art, games, art and messy play.

For more info email play@belfastcity.gov.uk or visit www.belfastcity.gov.uk/community.