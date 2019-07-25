Cinema Day goes BIG!

‘Youth’ is the theme for the 4th edition of NI-wide cinematic celebration…

After attracting over 2500 people to Cinema Day last year, Northern Ireland’s bespoke day celebrating the silver screen returns to the Four!

The 4th Cinema Day, presented by Film Hub NI (part of the BFI Film Audience Network), will take place on Bank Holiday Monday 26 August, with 26 venues and film organisations across the North hosting screenings, activities and other movie-related events all at £4 or under – and often free.

The theme of 2019 Cinema Day 2019 is Youth’, with a whirlwind day of film events covering, wild youth, lost youth, feral youth, youth regained and youth remembered.

Screenings include family favourites such as the Tom Hanks classic Big in Ballymena (Into Film), Honey I Shrunk the Kids in the Ulster Museum (Cinemagic), The Incredibles in Newtownards, The Greatest Showman at Movie House Cinemas, and Drop Dead Fred (in a double bill with Picture of Dorian Gray) in the Black Box, Belfast.

The full programme of events is available at www.filmhubni.org

(Pictures credited to Argyll Images)