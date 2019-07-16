DergFest 2019 Line-up Unveiled

The countdown is now on to this year’s DergFest.

Excitement is building for the annual event which transforms the sleepy village of Castle Derg into a festival fit for royalty as thousands of people descend upon the castle grounds from Friday 26 – Sunday 28, July.

The festival, now in its sixth year, offers something for all musical tastes with an eclectic mix of acts over the three nights.

Back by overwhelming demand, following their sensational set last year, Australian DJ duo Teddy Cream will headline the opening night with its theme of Melbourne Bounce. The dynamic dance duo are joined on the bill by fellow Aussie DJs Rave Radio, a critically acclaimed electronic dance act who can count the likes of Martin Garrix, David Guetta and Hardwell as supporters and Sydney producers, Sunset Bros who have released a slew of remixes for acts including the Black Eyed Peas, Fedde Le Grand, Bob Sinclair and Cascada.

Saturday night is Country Night with Irish singers Mike Denver and Johnny Brady at the wheel. Johnny Brady is one of the most distinctive voices in modern country music and always guarantees a good show having spent the last few years touring the UK and Ireland. Galway legend, Mike Denver has previously recorded with American music giant, George Jones, has a number one selling album under his belt and an Entertainer of the Year accolade.

For the finale on July 28 the one and only Chesney Hawkes will be taking to the stage to delight the crowd with a selection of songs from his six UK albums.

Joining the lineup for the Back to the 90s Night is multi-platinum selling band, Toploader. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the band’s hit album Onka’s Big Moka, featuring Dancing in the Moonlight and to celebrate the Eastbourne collective will release a new EP, Be Right Here later this year. Rock group Rough Justice will also be there with their collection of classic covers and originals while homegrown talent

Dave Doherty from the DergFest committee said: “This year’s DergFest is set to be bigger and better than ever. Each year more than 10,000 visitors descend to Castle Derg for the festival in what is a great boost to village morale and the local economy.

“We have a host of world-class acts joining us across the three nights and from pop, to dance, rock and country there really is something for everyone.”

Tickets are available via Eventbrite priced at £20-£30 or £52.50-£82.50 for a weekend pass, with VIP options available.