East Belfast architecture competition

The Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA), JP Corry, and the Department for Communities (DfC) have joined forces with EastSide Partnership to launch a temporary pavilion at C.S. Lewis Square called “Built:East”.

Designed by OGU and Donald McCrory Architects, this project was the winner of the 2017 RSUA / JP Corry Belfast Flare Design Competition aimed at early career architects which challenged entrants to create a “structure of beauty, intrigue and inspiration.”

“Built:East demonstrates the positive contribution architects make to public spaces and the benefits that design quality brings to our citizens,” RSUA Director Ciarán Fox commented on the launch.

Gary Hunter, Regional Director JP Corry said: “JP Corry is proud to support architectural innovation in Northern Ireland and help showcase the creative talents of local architects. This structure uses modern materials to reduce its environmental impact and increase its durability.”

Harry Moore from DfC commented: “It looks fantastic and I want to commend the young architects who have really brought this area to life through their innovative design.”

EastSide Property Chair, James Brown remarked: “We are delighted to see the continued enhancement of the Holywood Arches area in East Belfast.”