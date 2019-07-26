The countdown is on for this year’s fantastic EastSide Arts Festival (1-11 August), supported by Arts Council of Northern Ireland. This year’s exciting programme is filled with fun and inspiring activities for everyone to enjoy.

Lesser Known Murals Tour of East Belfast is a tour, led by historian Peter McCabe. Join photographer Carrie Davenport to Photograph Your Greenway. East Belfast Yoga bring you Yoga in the Park with a musician and visual artist in Victoria Park.

There’s a wide range of music and cabaret to suit all taste in the Big Top, C.S. Lewis Square. Check out first-of-its-kind Project Dance NI – two days, 40 workshops with all styles of dance for every age.

Cool stuff for families includes The Irish Video Game Orchestra, where kids can join in the rehearsal. Watch Pink & Blue explore gender through clowning and fun. Join Bollywood Baba for a family rave, led by Bollywood dancers. For babies (6-18 months), check out Baby Daddy, featuring an all-male cast.

Queer Céilí at the Marty Forsythe, a production from Kabosh, is set against the soundscape of 1983, the escalating Troubles, vocal and violent opposition to homosexuality and a thriving punk scene. Songs of the Shipyard by Peacock Angell draws you into the world of Northern Irish shipyard poet Thomas Carnduff. Stronger in Numbers by HEX HUE offers bold, technicolour alt-pop with Katie Richardson.

For the full festival programme visit www.eastsidearts.net.