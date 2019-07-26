Ireland’s Biggest Community Arts Festival, Féile an Phobail returns this year!

The festival is jam-packed with events including: music concerts, debates and discussions, exhibitions, international food fayres, children’s events, literary events, community events, walks and tours, sports, dramas, something for everyone at every age. The August Feile is a magnet for both locals and visitors alike and attracts tourists from around the world. Boyzone – World Famous Irish band Boyzone are to perform live in what is being described as the biggest Féile an Phobail Concert ever to take place