Fern Software 40th Anniversary Celebrations

In celebration of 40 years of delivering banking software, customers and staff came together to acknowledge the longevity of their company and the resourcefulness of the personnel involved in consistently producing cutting-edge solutions.

In 1979, Fern Software was founded in Belfast with 1 full-time staff and 3 part-time staff to service the new microcomputer market with easy to use affordable banking software.

Now a global leader in the provision of banking systems, Fern still is an independent private company and a recommended business model for sustainability.

With over 100 staff and partners, Fern has systems installed in 40 countries around the world. And they accredited technology partners in 10 different countries.

Fern is truly a company born in the 20th century that has taken on the challenges of the 21stcentury and is set to continue on the journey of inclusion.