Flash Harry play the Music of Queen Live

It’s a Kind of Magic to see the extraordinary Flash Harry take to the stage to play The Music of Queen Live. You will get the chance to do just that during this year’s Ould Lammas Fair, Monday 26thAugust – Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

Audiences remain astounded as the band bring you the legacy of one of the world’s greatest Rock Bands. A stellar performance from the band of these timeless tracks will run a spine tingling thrill of excitement through your body.

Flash Harry are Northern Irelands most enduring tribute band, celebrating the music of super star Freddie Mercury and super group Queen, for over 25 years.

The five piece band have played everywhere from the USA to Dubai as well as major venues in the UK and Ireland and continue to sell out venues wherever they go, recreating the magic of Queen for audiences young and old.

See the show Monday 26thAugust – Marine Hotel, Ballycastle.

Tickets £18 available from Marine Hotel Reception

Tel: 02820 76 2222 or online at Eventbrite

Artists are available for interview.

For further information and availability please contact:

Karen Scott

Email: karen@davidhullpromotions.comor Email: kscotphoto@aol.com

Tel: 02890 240360 or Mob: 07711074523