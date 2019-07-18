Over 1,700 young people have taken part in the Grand Opera House’s Summer Youth Project since it began in 2011. This summer, for the first time, the Grand Opera House will present not one but two large-scale productions – Bugsy Malone, starring 150 local 10-18 year olds, and Miss Saigon® School Edition, with a cast of 80 talented young people aged 16-18, supported by Phoenix Natural Gas and National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

Now in its ninth year, the Grand Opera House Summer Youth Production gives young aspiring singers, actors, and dancers the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of people on the iconic Grand Opera House stage, following in the footsteps of stars including Laurel and Hardy, Luciano Pavarotti and Darcey Bussell.

Ian Wilson, Chief Executive of the Grand Opera House, added, “Everyone at the Grand Opera House is extremely proud of the Summer Youth Productions. We look forward to staging the biggest and most ambitious productions ever in July and August.”

For tickets visit www.goh.co.uk.