Grosvenor Grammar School Junior Certificate Prize-giving Ceremony 2019

Recently, Grosvenor Grammar School staged one of its calendar highlights in the form of the annual Junior Certificate Prize-giving Ceremony, held for all pupils in Years Eight to Ten in the School’s William Moles Hall.

The ceremony provides an opportunity for the School to celebrate academic, co- and extra-curricular successes amongst its Junior School pupils each year. As well as all members of Year Ten receiving their Junior Certificates, notable awards were also distributed in acknowledgement of pupil attainment.

Following an informative speech from Principal Dr Frances Vasey, the ceremony was concluded with an engaging and inspirational talk from Guest Speaker Reverend Edward McKenzie, a former pupil, about his own memories of Grosvenor, as well as the qualities and sacrifices required in order to achieve success.

Many thanks to Reverend McKenzie and well done also to each of those pupils whose achievements were recognised at this year’s event; the School now looks forward to celebrating further Junior School successes, for the academic year 2019/2020.