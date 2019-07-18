It’s set to be a spectacular summer at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, County Down, with a series of exciting events and activities that will keep all the family entertained throughout July and August.

From hunting for mini-beasts in the stunning 100-acre gardens to family tours of the majestic State Rooms, there’s something for everyone!

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens has been completely transformed by independent charity Historic Royal Palaces after five years and a £24 million investment – supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and other generous donors. Greeting visitors upon arrival is a new visitor centre complete with café and shop. Meanwhile new access and learning facilities will host schools and community programmes reaching out to the widest possible audience.

Family tickets are available. Certain activities run on selected days. To book tickets and for more information on Hillsborough Castle and Gardens, visit Hillsborough Castle.