Hugo Duncan & Friends in Ballycastle

A night no country music lover can miss. Hugo Duncan & Friends – A night of pure country magic with the wee man from Strabane himself. With a perfect mix of music, wit and humour, Hugo will entertain you with some of his favourites at the Marine Hotel Ballycastle, Sunday 25thAugust at 8:00 pm during this years Ould Lammas Fair.

Not only that, he has invited a few friends along for the craic … Irish folk and country singer, television presenter and accordion player Brendan Shine; Susan McCann, Ireland’s First Lady of Country Music; Crawford Bell who played with many greats from Van Morrison to Nathan Carter, and Boxcar Brian with classics such as ‘I Love Ireland’,’ Give Me 40 Acres’ and ‘Thanks to You’.

Tickets £20 available from Marine Hotel Reception.