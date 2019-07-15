Ideas on Belfast’s cultural future

A group of young bright sparks have been sharing their thoughts on Belfast City Council’s plans to develop a cultural strategy.

The Little Inventors took over the #BelfastImagining hub at the weekend as part of a series of events at the pop-up venue to bring people together to get creative on how to improve and harness the potential of Belfast’s vibrant and growing cultural scene.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor John Finucane said: “We’ve been having conversations with the public on the development of the city’s cultural and creative offering since 2017 as part of an ongoing engagement programme, and those conversations helped to shape the draft cultural strategy.”

The weekend workshop was facilitated by Nerve Belfast and Urban Scale Interventions and saw the young people create their own unique digital designs before transforming them into physical artwork and stickers to be displayed inside the hub.

Find out more at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/culturalstrategy.