Ireland’s Next Music Star

The new all-Ireland competition ‘Star Nation’, which is the brainchild of Irish-owned pizza chain Four Star Pizza has been launched to give aspiring songwriters and musicians across the four provinces the unique opportunity to grab themselves a slice of success, increase their profile, and win some very tasty prizes by submitting one original song.

”The music industry is a tough one to break into with a number of obstacles facing aspiring musicians. We have created ‘Star Nation’, a nationwide search to find Ireland’s best undiscovered songwriters and performers, and give them the equipment, recognition and platform they deserve” Four Star Pizza Communications Executive Christina Hamilton said.

‘Star Nation’ is free to enter and musicians can submit their track to Four Star Pizza online before the closing date of Wednesday July 31, 2019.

All entries must be completely original compositions and only one song per artist can be submitted. Entrants must be over 18, resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland and willing to participate in promotional activity if selected.

A judging panel including representatives from Four Star Pizza, MusicMaker and Windmill Lane will select a winner from each of the four provinces, with all four provincial winners receiving a day’s recording at Windmill Lane Recording Studios and a chance to play at the grand final showcase event in Whelan’s – where the overall winner will be revealed and pick up a further voucher for €3,000 of musical equipment from leading music store MusicMaker in Dublin.

Full details can be found at www.fourstarpizza.co.uk/star-nation.