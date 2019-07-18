John Hewitt International Summer School exhibition

Writer, broadcaster and photographer Malachi O’Doherty’s exhibition ‘India: Faces and Scenes’ features at this year’s John Hewitt International Summer School which starts at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre on Monday 22nd July 2019. This year’s week-long programme features up to 40 new events for thinkers of all ages in its biggest international focus yet.

Dr Malachi O’Doherty is a writer, broadcaster and photographer living in Belfast. He is a current recipient of a Major Artist award from the Arts Council of Northern Ireland which funded his trip to India for research for another book and the photographs featured in this exhibition are a by-product of that research.

For times and tickets to all events, including a one-week pass, visit www.johnhewittsociety.org or phone 028 3752 1821. For more information on all events and activities in Armagh this summer, visit www.visitarmagh.com.