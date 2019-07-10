Life and Times of Belfast’s Mary Ann McCracken

The Belfast Charitable Society has launched an updated version of ‘The Life and Times of Mary Ann McCracken – A Belfast Panorama’, which was first published by its author Mary McNeill in 1960, and will be republished on the date of her 249th birthday.

Mary Ann was a central figure in Belfast’s history, tirelessly working for the cause of the poor, children, women, workers and slaves. Paula Reynolds, Chief Executive of the Society explains; “Mary Ann McCracken was an abolitionist, social reformer and activist who fought for the rights of women and championed Belfast’s poor throughout a long life that encompassed the most turbulent years of Irish history.”

This republication is the first major piece of work undertaken by the Mary Ann McCracken Foundation, set up by Belfast Charitable Society to celebrate the life and works of this remarkable woman, and her legacy and relevance today.

Paula concluded; “We are very thankful to the family of Mary McNeill, who themselves have had a long history with our organisation, and have given us permission to republish. Both Mary Ann McCracken and Mary McNeill, her biographer, were tireless activists for children and the disadvantaged throughout their respective lives. The Belfast Charitable Society is proud to recognise these two important women in its history through this republication.”

Published by Irish Academic Press the book is available now to pre-order online at irishacademicpress.ie.