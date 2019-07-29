Over 150 participants surpassed their fitness levels when they took part in the 2019 Lisburn City Triathlon and Aquathlon at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex on Sunday 28th July.

Organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, in conjunction with Triathlon Ireland, the Triathlon involved a 750m pool swim, 24km cycle and 5km run. The Aquathlon, for children aged 16 years and under, consisted of a 200m pool swim and 2km run.

The Vice Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Hazel Legge said: “I would firstly like to congratulate everyone who participated in the 2019 Lisburn & Castlereagh Triathlon and Aquathlon. Everyone should be extremely proud!

“The council take great pride in hosting sporting events that provide a stepping stone to physical activity and to promoting a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally. We want to do our bit to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to change their lives for the better, with longevity very much at the forefront.”