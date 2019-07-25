Little Princess Trust and Clic Sargent Cancer Care

144 pupils and staff of Banbridge Academy donated hair to the Little Princess Trust to make wigs for children and young people affected by chemotheraphy. In the process they raised money to donate to CLIC Sargent Cancer Care.Miss McConkey, teacher in charge of the event, and the school expressed their sincere thanks to the hairdressers from@Enhance, The Hair Workz, Joanne McKelvey, Julie Matthews Hair, Kliperz, Lil Miss Colour, New Image, Next Generation, Precious Hair and Beauty and Scruples. Thanks also go to David Rogers, Toymaster and J A Lyttle’s Banbridge who provided all the staging and props which greatly added to the atmosphere of the occasion.