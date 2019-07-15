Lunn’s Opens New Rolex Store in Belfast

Lunn’s has opened a new Rolex store in Queen’s Arcade, Belfast. The new store represents a major investment by Lunn’s, who last year completed work on a Rolex accredited workshop. In addition to creating four new jobs the opening of the Rolex store is part of a wider £2.5m project by Lunn’s to restore Queen’s Arcade, Belfast’s last remaining Victorian shopping arcade.

The 70 square metre store which fronts onto Donegall Place, was designed to an exacting specification by the Rolex Design Team in Geneva. It features marble flooring, striated limestone walls, walnut wood panelling and bespoke Rolex furniture.

The opening of the new store was planned to coincide with The 148th Open Championship being held this week at Royal Portrush. Rolex is Patron and Official Timekeeper to The Open.

Richard de Leyser, Managing Director, Rolex UK, said: “We are proud to partner with Lunn’s which will further enhance the unrivalled service to our customers in Northern Ireland.”