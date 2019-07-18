The National Trust Mount Stewart team is announcing a partnership with Open House Festival, which will see Mount Stewart Conversations Festival 2019 headlined by Sky News Presenter, Mark Austin, on one of the two days of the Festival.

Mark will regale audiences with tales from his 35-year career, spanning warzones and major sporting events including four Olympic Games and four World Cups.

Access to Mount Stewart will be free. The two day festival will take place 7 and 8 September 2019, which last year attracted over 6,000 attendees, and is supported by both Ards and North Down Borough Council and Tourism NI.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mount-stewart to find out more.

