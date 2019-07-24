New Eco Store ‘Scoop Shop’ in Whitehead

Local woman bringing back the ‘Scoop Shop’ with new Eco Store in Whitehead

There’s a new store based at 1 King’s Road in Whitehead which aims to help you cut out single use plastic, reduce food waste and save you pennies. ‘Purple Earth’ is the brainchild of Islandmagee woman, Julie McFarland, who has been testing the concept as a pop up, at fairs and events over the past year.

Ditch Single Use Plastic

Julie’s product range includes eco-friendly alternatives to household and selfcare products such as reusable water bottles and coffee cups, stainless-steel straws, wax wraps, bamboo toothbrushes, etc.

In addition, she offers refillable cleaning products such as laundry liquid and washing up liquid, and self-care products like shampoo and body wash. “Purple Earth helps you reduce your plastic consumption as you bring your own containers to fill”, explained Julie. “With the loose foods too, you are only paying for the product, not the plastic wrappers, bags and bottles”.

Purple Earth’s opening hours during August are: Thursday 3-5pm, Friday 1-6pm, Saturday & Sunday 11am-4pm. If you would like more information you can reach Julie McFarland on 07725 083 784 or on FB/PurpleEarthNI